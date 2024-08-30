New details released about Ventura County crime spree which left two dead

A Ventura County man is now facing murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges in connection with a crime spree which left two people dead, and two hurt.

It started in Oxnard, when Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say Alvin Otis Johnson stabbed Ricardo Juarez while they were in a car. Juarez later died. A woman in the vehicle escaped unhurt.

Johnson then went to a Camarillo home. Investigators say he attacked three people there. 75-year-old Marilyn Gallagher suffered a head wound. She later died at a hospital. Two men at the home suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson was arrested at the scene.

Detectives say Johnson was acquainted with all of the victims. They aren’t talking about what they think was the motive for the attacks.

The 42-year-old man is being held in the Ventura County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.