Victory! Agricultural officials say they've eradicated a number of fruit fly infestations statewide

Federal and state agricultural officials are celebrating the eradication of five types of potentially destructive fruit flies in California, including some in Ventura County.

Ag officials battled the introduction of five non-native species which prompted quarantines in nine counties. Collectively, the fruit flies threatened more than 400 species of fruits and vegetables.

In Ventura County, there was a quarantine after some Queensland Fruit Flies were discovered in the Conejo Valley. After an eradication effort, a quarantine which affected homes, and about 100 farms was lifted a few weeks ago.

California’s 2023 fruit fly infestations were called the worst in the state’s history. While the quarantines have been lifted, precautionary trapping and monitoring is continuing.