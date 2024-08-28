2024
A non-profit in the Tri-Counties is asking for help in naming a nature preserve

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Ventura Land Trust is launching a campaign to solicit community input in naming its newest preserve - currently known as Mariano Rancho preserve - which consists of 1,645 acres in the hillsides behind the City of Ventura
Liam Pickhardt
The 1645 acres of land in the hillsides behind the city of Ventura is currently known as Mariano Rancho.

Have you ever felt inspired to name a piece of nature? That's the opportunity being given to the community in Ventura.

"This land has long been the backdrop to our community, and has long been used by our community, both for recreation, but also grazing and other uses," explained Melissa Baffa, the executive director of Ventura Land Trust.

The non-profit acquired the land and are preparing it to open to the public in 2025. Baffa says it's important that the community have input on what the new preserve is named.

"We looked at the name of the property and said, well, if we're making forever decisions, we should have our community weigh in on the name of this stunning preserve that's really integral to the community," said Baffa.

“We believe that the name of the preserve should be culturally and historically relevant, inclusive, and deserving of a place in perpetuity,” Baffa said. “Perhaps the community feels that ‘Mariano’ is that name. But we wanted to take this opportunity, being that we are talking about a name that will be spoken in this community forever, to give our friends and neighbors a chance to weigh in on it.”

To participate in the nomination process, please visit the Ventura Land Trust website at www.venturalandtrust.org/marianoranchopreserve/renaming Individuals will be able to submit one single nomination form each with up to three name suggestions included.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
