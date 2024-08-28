2024
77-year-old man identified as the driver who died in mysterious Conejo Valley traffic accident

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:51 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Authorities are now identifying the 77-year-old man who died following a mysterious traffic accident in the Conejo Valley.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies say Bob Ferguson was speeding on Olsen Road near Hardy Lane in Thousand Oaks Monday afternoon when he slammed into another car.

The Simi Valley man's car then smashed into a tree in the road's median. Ferguson later died at a hospital.

The other car was pushed 500 feet by the impact. The driver of the second vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

The crash caused major backups on nearby Highway 23.
