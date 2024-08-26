Santa Barbara County set to finalize long-term plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

It’s a project to help clean up the environment in Santa Barbara County which has been in the works for years. Now, Santa Barbara County Supervisors are set to consider what’s called the 2030 Climate Action Plan.

It’s goal is to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions in unincorporated parts of the county to 50% below 2018 levels by 2030.

The plan includes steps like working to increase electrical vehicle use, adding more charging stations, making new construction all electric, and planting trees and plans which help absorb carbon.

The price tag for the effort is estimated at $338 million dollars. About $200 million are costs incorporated into existing programs.

County officials say grants and hikes in some service fees could cover the rest. Santa Barbara County Supervisors will consider the plan when they meet today.