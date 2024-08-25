Vacation's over! The First Family wraps up its vacation in Santa Barbara County

The First Family is in Delaware Sunday morning, after wrapping up a five day vacation in Santa Barbara County.

The President and First Lady arrived in Santa Barbara County last Tuesday, after he spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. They stayed at the ranch of a prominent Democratic donor.

During the week, President Biden stayed at the ranch. But, members of the family ventured into nearby communities, with Jill Biden making a couple of stops. On Saturday night, the President attended church at the Mission Santa Ines. The week long visit was the talk of the Valley, with people trying to figure out where the President’s family might turn up next.

The Bidens boarded a helicopter at Santa Ynez Airport Sunday morning. They flew to Vandenberg Space Force Base, where Air Force One was waiting to take them to the East Coast.