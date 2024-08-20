The President, First Lady kick off their Santa Barbara County vacation

The President and the First Lady are now in Santa Barbara County on vacation, after their big night at the Democratic National Convention.

After President Biden’s farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, he and First Lady Jill Biden flew from Chicago to Santa Barbara Airport.

After arriving just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, they went by motorcade to a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley, where they are expected to stay for the next few days.

The President did take some official actions Tuesday. He issued federal disaster declarations for Nebraska, New Hampshire, Vermont, Kansas, and the Santa Clara Pueblo in New Mexico for storm damage earlier this year.

He also issued a statement commemorating longtime talk show host Phil Donohue, who died earlier this week.

The White House hasn't released specific details about the Bidens vacations plans.