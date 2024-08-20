2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Have some extra time, and want to help others? Ventura County Volunteer Fair has ideas

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT
Priscilla du Preez
/
Unsplash

More than 30 organizations will be represented at the event this weekend.

If you have a little extra time, and want to help others, there’s an event this weekend you might want to attend. Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County is sponsoring the Ventura County Volunteer Fair.

More than 30 organizations ranging from the Autism Society Ventura County to the Channel Islands Maritime Museum will be represented.

You can see what dozens of non-profit groups are doing in the community, and how you can get involved. There’s food, games, prizes, and other activities.

The volunteer fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Portside Plaza, at Ventura Harbor.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsventura harborHabitat for Humanity
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco