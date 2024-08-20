Have some extra time, and want to help others? Ventura County Volunteer Fair has ideas

If you have a little extra time, and want to help others, there’s an event this weekend you might want to attend. Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County is sponsoring the Ventura County Volunteer Fair.

More than 30 organizations ranging from the Autism Society Ventura County to the Channel Islands Maritime Museum will be represented.

You can see what dozens of non-profit groups are doing in the community, and how you can get involved. There’s food, games, prizes, and other activities.

The volunteer fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Portside Plaza, at Ventura Harbor.