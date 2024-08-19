Water district serving parts of the Conejo Valley offers grants for irrigation system improvements

A water district which serves part of the Conejo Valley is offering grants to help homeowners, and commercial property owners install water saving irrigation system improvements.

The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District has allocated $250,000 for an irrigation system retrofit program. Residential customers can get up to $1500 towards professionally installed system upgrades. Commercial customers may be eligible for up to $3000 for repairs and upgrades.

The water district did a popular pilot program last year, and now it is returning with a full-scale program. Funding is first come, first served.

Elements can include things like the installation of drip irrigation, high efficiency nozzles, and the capping of unnecessary sprinkler heads.