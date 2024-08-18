2024
California Coast News

Could the First Family be coming to Santa Barbara County?

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 18, 2024 at 8:40 PM PDT
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

There are indications the Bidens may visit the Santa Ynez Valley after the President speaks at the Democratic National Convention Monday.

Could the President be coming to Santa Barbara County? There are some indications that the President, and First Lady might visit the Santa Ynez Valley this week.

President Biden is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday, but there are signs he may be headed west next.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued flight restrictions for parts of the Valley from early Tuesday morning until Saturday. There have been a number of military planes in the Valley, and two of the Marine helicopters traditionally used by the President are in the County. There’s no indication of where the Bidens might be staying if they visit.

The White House hasn’t issued any statements about the possibility. The Santa Ynez Valley was the home of the Western White House during Ronald Reagan’s presidency. He stayed at Rancho Del Cielo, a ranch in the Santa Ynez Mountains above the Valley.
