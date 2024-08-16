2024
California Coast News

Survey of best counties in California to live in after retirement includes two in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 16, 2024 at 12:58 PM PDT
Harli Marten
/
Unsplash

San Luis Obispo County ranked second, and Ventura County ninth.

A new study ranks two of the three counties in the Tri-Counties in the Top 10 when it comes to places to retire.

San Luis Obispo County is second, and Ventura County ninth on the SmartAsset.Com list.

The financial technology company ranked the state’s 58 counties using a formula which included things like the tax burden, the number of medical and recreational centers, and the number of retirement communities.

The survey says seniors make up 20% of San Luis Obispo County’s population, and 15.6% of Ventura County’s population.

Santa Barbara County ranked 15th, and Los Angeles County 16th on the SmartAsset.Com list.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco