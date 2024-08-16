Survey of best counties in California to live in after retirement includes two in the Tri-Counties

A new study ranks two of the three counties in the Tri-Counties in the Top 10 when it comes to places to retire.

San Luis Obispo County is second, and Ventura County ninth on the SmartAsset.Com list.

The financial technology company ranked the state’s 58 counties using a formula which included things like the tax burden, the number of medical and recreational centers, and the number of retirement communities.

The survey says seniors make up 20% of San Luis Obispo County’s population, and 15.6% of Ventura County’s population.

Santa Barbara County ranked 15th, and Los Angeles County 16th on the SmartAsset.Com list.