New initiative to create career opportunities with the emergency services for disadvantaged youth

High School students in Oxnard are hearing from other young people who say their lives were transformed by the EMS Corp training program.

Oxnard Fire Department launched the new program to prepare local youth for careers in fire, emergency services and healthcare.

"For young people that may not have otherwise felt like they had a pathway into EMS, fire....public service, now have that pathway. They have that opportunity," said Chris Rosa, the deputy EMS administrator for Ventura County EMS.

Rosa says the program offers valuable opportunities for young people and for the emergency services.

"These folks came up in this community and know the challenges that the residents and the citizens here are facing, and the fact that they can have that empathy and that connection with their patients, I think, is going to be invaluable," he said.