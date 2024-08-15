2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New initiative to create career opportunities with the emergency services for disadvantaged youth

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 15, 2024 at 7:46 AM PDT
Oxnard Fire Department has launched a new EMS Corp Training Program
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Oxnard Fire Department launched a new EMS Corp Training Program

Oxnard Fire Department launched a new EMS Corps Program.

High School students in Oxnard are hearing from other young people who say their lives were transformed by the EMS Corp training program.

Oxnard Fire Department launched the new program to prepare local youth for careers in fire, emergency services and healthcare.

"For young people that may not have otherwise felt like they had a pathway into EMS, fire....public service, now have that pathway. They have that opportunity," said Chris Rosa, the deputy EMS administrator for Ventura County EMS.

Rosa says the program offers valuable opportunities for young people and for the emergency services.

"These folks came up in this community and know the challenges that the residents and the citizens here are facing, and the fact that they can have that empathy and that connection with their patients, I think, is going to be invaluable," he said.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday