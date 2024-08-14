Man arrested for string of attacks in the Ojai Valley

A transient has been arrested following a series of unprovoked attacks in the Ojai Valley. It started on the evening of July 28, when a man reported someone walked up to him on an Ojai street and pepper sprayed him in an unprovoked attack. The attacker fled the scene.

Then, on August 4, a man pepper sprayed two teenage girls riding on a bike path near Libby Bowl. The girls were able to flee to safety.

There was another attack on August 5 on the same bike path, this time near Nordoff High School. This time, two teenage cyclists were knocked off their bikes. They suffered minor injuries.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say one of the victims helped identify Isaiah Avalos as the attacker. They arrested the 23-year-old man on multiple charges ranging from battery, to the illegal use of pepper spray.