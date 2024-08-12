2024
California Coast News

Fate of historic South Coast house will be discussed this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 12, 2024 at 1:38 PM PDT
Santa Barbara's Historic Landmarks Commission is looking at what should happen to a dilapidated, but historic house in a city park.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Key commission will look at the future of Santa Barbara's Franceschi House

This could be a big week in efforts to decide the fate of a historic house on the South Coast that’s become dilapidated, and experts say is beyond repair.

It’s a story we first told you about in May. The City’s Historic Landmarks Commission will look at plans to deal with Franceschi House. The more than century old house is in the 17 acre Franceschi Park in the hills above the city.

The unique structure belongs to the city, and hasn’t been lived in or used for decades. It has a number of structural and seismic issues. The question of what should happen to the house has been talked about for years, but experts say trying to rebuild it would be prohibitively expensive.

The city is proposing to remove some of its historic elements and incorporate them into a scenic overlook which would be built on the site. The item is one the agenda for review, with no final decision on the proposed project scheduled.
