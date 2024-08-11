2024
California Coast News

They're off! Two satellites from Norway launched from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 11, 2024 at 11:06 PM PDT
Two Norwegian satellites were launched from the Central Coast Sunday night.
SpaceX
Launch visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties.

Maybe you saw it! SpaceX launched a pair of satellites from the Central Coast Sunday night.

The 7:02 p.m. launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base carried satellites for the company Space Norway. The satellites included payload for the Norwegian Armed Force, the U.S. Space Force and a commercial satellite operator.

It’s the first time a U.S. military payload was hosted by a non-American satellite.

After the liftoff, the reusable first stage booster landed successfully on a barge off the West Coast.
