State Coastal Commission, Air Force clash over hike in number of SpaceX flights from Central Coast

The California Coastal Commission isn’t happy with the Air Force, or SpaceX over plans for a major jump in the number of SpaceX launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The commission felt it was stonewalled by the military over efforts to get a commitment for more coastal environmental monitoring.

The Air Force was seeking to update its agreement with the State Coast Commission from six, to 36 SpaceX flights from the base annually. There have been 25 flights from Vandenberg so far this year.

The Department of Defense agreed to several efforts to mitigate some impacts of the flights, like safety concerns at Santa Barbara County’s Jalama Beach.

But, the commission wanted improved coastal environmental monitoring, and more research on the impacts of sonic booms on wildlife. The Air Force said no.

Air Force Col. Dorian Hatcher says they’re already doing a good job. "We are committed stewards, responsible members of the community, and we recognize not only is it our responsibility, but our duty." He noted that the base has 40 people who work on its environmental programs.

But, after supplying a written response and a short statement at the Coastal Commission’s hearing, Air Force representatives refused to take questions.

"We have before us a federal agency that is refusing to answer questions from ourselves, and also from the public," said Dr. Caryl Hart, who is the Commission’s Chair.

She said it's a real sticking point. "Not willing to conduct monitoring, the very basic monitoring required by our conditions."

The Commission’s ability to actually regulate the number of launches from the base is a gray area. In the past, the commission and the military have cooperated on issues like this.

The Air Force has indicated there are plans to increase the number of SpaceX launches to 50, and then 100 in the next few years.