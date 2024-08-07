Ventura County serial killer caught? Authorities say they've made an arrest in trio of 1977 murders

Ventura County prosecutors say DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a serial murderer wanted since the 1970’s. In 1977, three women were strangled. Detectives worked on the case for years, but it remained unsolved.

Now, Ventura County’s Cold Case Unit has announced it’s made an arrest.

Warren Luther Alexander of Diamondhead, Mississippi was arrested, and extradited to California. Alexander was 26 years old at the time of the killing. He’s now 73.

He was extradited from North Carolina, where he was being held in connection with a 1992 cold case murder. DNA evidence was a factor in the case, but authorities are expected to release more specifics at a news conference Thursday.

Alexander appeared in Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday morning for arraignment, but didn’t enter pleas to the three first-degree murder charges he's facing. The court appearance was continued to August 21.



