Santa Barbara non-profit helping those impacted by catastrophic flooding in Florida

At least four people have been killed after Hurricane Debby made landfall, causing flooding, power outages and dangerous roads on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

"Over 200,000 people have lost electricity," explained Tom Roane, the Vice President of Direct Relief which is based in Santa Barbara.

He’s on the ground in Florida making sure that aid gets to those most in need.

"For those with diabetes and require insulin or those that have small medical devices, they are dependent on electricity, and they could be in a very vulnerable situation," said Roane.

"Direct Relief historically works with underserved populations, so it's really trying to reach out to those that are most impacted," he said.

Roane said there seems to be an increase in extreme weather events which the organization is responding to.

"There definitely seems to be an increase of these, and it just makes the need to have more and more types of pre-positioning and resiliency programs," said Roane.

The storm is now slowly making its way through Georgia and towards the Carolinas.