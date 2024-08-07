2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Barbara non-profit helping those impacted by catastrophic flooding in Florida

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 7, 2024 at 8:21 PM PDT
A Santa Barbara based non-profit is delivering vital aid to those impacted by Hurricane Debby
Direct Relief
A Santa Barbara based non-profit is delivering vital aid to those impacted by Hurricane Debby

Hurricane Debby has impacted thousands in Florida.

At least four people have been killed after Hurricane Debby made landfall, causing flooding, power outages and dangerous roads on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

"Over 200,000 people have lost electricity," explained Tom Roane, the Vice President of Direct Relief which is based in Santa Barbara.

He’s on the ground in Florida making sure that aid gets to those most in need.

"For those with diabetes and require insulin or those that have small medical devices, they are dependent on electricity, and they could be in a very vulnerable situation," said Roane.

"Direct Relief historically works with underserved populations, so it's really trying to reach out to those that are most impacted," he said.

Roane said there seems to be an increase in extreme weather events which the organization is responding to.

"There definitely seems to be an increase of these, and it just makes the need to have more and more types of pre-positioning and resiliency programs," said Roane.

The storm is now slowly making its way through Georgia and towards the Carolinas.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday