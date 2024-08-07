Project to restore a section of a major South Coast Creek underway

A project to restore the natural habitat in part of a major Santa Barbara County creek is underway. The City of Santa Barbara is working on an 1800 foot section of Mission Creek in the city’s Oak Park.

The project includes the removal of some concrete banks, the restoration of the creek channel, and the clearing of non-native invasive plants. New native plants and trees will be planted.

It's expected to improve the creek’s water quality, help wildlife, and make the area more aesthetically pleasing.

The demolition and construction parts of the project are expected to take about two months, with the new vegetation being added in the fall.