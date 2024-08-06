Private school which closed amid controversy in the Conejo Valley is apparently getting a new life

A longtime private school in Ventura County which closed this year amid controversary is apparently getting a new life.

La Reina High School and Middle School closed earlier this year after more than 50 years. The Sisters of Notre Dame said years of declining enrollment which ate into reserves forced the shutdown of the all-girls Catholics school. The shutdown left some in the community upset.

Now, there is word the Carden School in Thousand Oaks will lease the campus. Carden provides pre-school through fifth grade private educations. It was founded in 1971, and is an independent, non-sectarian school with about 160 students.

Carden has been leasing an old Conejo Valley School District campus, but in a letter posted online they say they can’t get a new lease in a timely matter. Plans call for it to begin using the La Reina campus in the 2025 school year.