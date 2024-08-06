Man fights off coyote that entered his Simi Valley home, and attacked his dog

A man fended off and killed a coyote which entered his Simi Valley home, and attacked his dog.

Simi Valley Police say a man was in his home on the 500 block of Shadow Lane just before noon Monday when he heard some loud noise.

When he investigated, he found a coyote in his home, attacking his chihuahua. The man grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the coyote. He was bitten in the process. But, the man was able to trap the coyote in a bathroom.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The chihuahua was taken to a vet. The coyote died from its injuries.

Police say the coyote got into the home through a doggie door.

Shadow Lane is near an open space area on the southwest side of Simi Valley. Having coyotes in the area isn’t unusual, but one actually entering a home is something new.