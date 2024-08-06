2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Chase involving teenager driving stolen car in Santa Barbara ends with crash which leaves two hurt

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:58 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Stolen car crashes into parked vehicle, injuring the two people inside.

A chase involving a stolen car being driven by a teenager ended with a crash which left two people injured in Santa Barbara.

It started at about 11 Tuesday morning, when an officer spotted the vehicle near Bath and West Carrillo Streets. The driver refused to stop, leading to a short chase. Out of safety concerns, the officer ended the pursuit.

The driver turned into a parking lot of a drug store on the 200 block of West Carrillo Street, where it hit a parked car. The two people in the parked vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Officers say the driver of the stolen car was a 16-year-old boy. He was arrested on a half-dozen charges ranging from possession of a stolen car to driving under the influence. Two teenage girls riding in the car may also face charges.
Tags
policecal coast newscalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco