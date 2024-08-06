Chase involving teenager driving stolen car in Santa Barbara ends with crash which leaves two hurt

A chase involving a stolen car being driven by a teenager ended with a crash which left two people injured in Santa Barbara.

It started at about 11 Tuesday morning, when an officer spotted the vehicle near Bath and West Carrillo Streets. The driver refused to stop, leading to a short chase. Out of safety concerns, the officer ended the pursuit.

The driver turned into a parking lot of a drug store on the 200 block of West Carrillo Street, where it hit a parked car. The two people in the parked vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Officers say the driver of the stolen car was a 16-year-old boy. He was arrested on a half-dozen charges ranging from possession of a stolen car to driving under the influence. Two teenage girls riding in the car may also face charges.

