It's open again! A key Ventura County highway reopens five months after being closed by a landslide

A major Ventura County highway is open again after being closed for five months by a landslide.

Winter storms caused a nearly two acre landslide which wiped out a section of Highway 150 north of Santa Paula. The slide cut off direct access from Santa Paula to Ojai.

It was closed from Stonegate Road to Mupu Road, forcing people traveling between the two community to make a huge, time consuming detour using Highway 101 and Highway 33.

Crews have been working on removing part of the massive slide, building a retaining wall and rebuilding the highway.

While the highway is open, there will be traffic delays during some parts of the day as construction continues. They are building a 40 to 50 foot high, 360 foot long retaining wall to try to prevent future slides.