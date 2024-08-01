2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

It's open again! A key Ventura County highway reopens five months after being closed by a landslide

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 1, 2024 at 11:37 AM PDT
Highway 150 is open again between Santa Paula and Ojai after a five month closure due to a landslide.
Caltrans
Highway 150 is open again between Santa Paula and Ojai after a five month closure due to a landslide.

Crews are still working on Highway 150, but motorists can now once again travel directly between Santa Paula and Ojai.

A major Ventura County highway is open again after being closed for five months by a landslide.

Winter storms caused a nearly two acre landslide which wiped out a section of Highway 150 north of Santa Paula. The slide cut off direct access from Santa Paula to Ojai.

It was closed from Stonegate Road to Mupu Road, forcing people traveling between the two community to make a huge, time consuming detour using Highway 101 and Highway 33.

Crews have been working on removing part of the massive slide, building a retaining wall and rebuilding the highway.

While the highway is open, there will be traffic delays during some parts of the day as construction continues. They are building a 40 to 50 foot high, 360 foot long retaining wall to try to prevent future slides.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssanta paulahighway 150
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco