Man arrested after chase, standoff involving military-style big rig on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2024 at 9:44 PM PDT
A military-style big rig was involved in a chase, and standoff in San Luis Obispo County Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Driver crashed through gate into state park, setting the stage for a four hour standoff.

A man has been arrested following a bizarre chase, and standoff involving a military style tractor trailer on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot off of Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos at about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, a man drove away in the big rig tractor, crashing through a gate at Montana de Oro State Park. He stopped in a parking lot at Sandspit Beach.

Deputies, State Park Rangers, and other law enforcement officers set up a perimeter around the truck. But, the driver refused to surrender. After a more than four hour standoff, a SWAT team fired tear gas into the truck.

Patrick Kevin Van Ess left the truck, and was arrested. The 63-year-old man was taken into custody on charges of destruction of public property and felony evasion.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
