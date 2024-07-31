Man arrested after chase, standoff involving military-style big rig on Central Coast

A man has been arrested following a bizarre chase, and standoff involving a military style tractor trailer on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot off of Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos at about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, a man drove away in the big rig tractor, crashing through a gate at Montana de Oro State Park. He stopped in a parking lot at Sandspit Beach.

Deputies, State Park Rangers, and other law enforcement officers set up a perimeter around the truck. But, the driver refused to surrender. After a more than four hour standoff, a SWAT team fired tear gas into the truck.

Patrick Kevin Van Ess left the truck, and was arrested. The 63-year-old man was taken into custody on charges of destruction of public property and felony evasion.