California Coast News

Captain of dive boat which sank in the Channel Islands, killing 34 ordered to pay restitution

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 31, 2024 at 5:57 PM PDT
The remains of the dive boat Conception after the Labor Day, 2019 fire which killed 34 people.
Ventura County Fire Department
The remains of the dive boat Conception after the Labor Day, 2019 fire which killed 34 people.

Restitution order orders payment to three families that submitted claims for funeral expenses. More claims are pending.

The captain convicted of manslaughter in a dive boat fire in the Channel Islands which killed 34 people has been ordered to pay restitution to the families of some of the victims.

Jerry Boylan was convicted of a rare charge known as seaman’s manslaughter in connection with the September, 2019 blaze on board the Conception. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

A judge ordered him to pay $32,000 in restitution to the families of three of the 34 victims. The families had submitted documentation of funeral expenses for loved ones. More claims are pending.

Boylan was convicted after a jury found that he had failed to have the crew maintain a watch which might have detected the fire earlier. It also found him responsible for implementing other safety measures.
