2024
150 years young! Ventura County Fair opens with a milestone anniversary

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 31, 2024 at 3:56 PM PDT
The 150th Ventura County Fair opened on Wednesday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The Ventura County Fair runs through August 11 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

It’s changed a lot in 150 years BUT – the enthusiasm and fun are timeless, says Megan Hook, from Ventura County Fairgrounds.

"It's our 150th anniversary, so we're going bigger and better than ever. It's going to be a party," said Hook.

The fair is kicking off with a big 90s concert tonight – which Hook says will appeal to all ages.

"We've got Vanilla Ice, Sugarhill Gang, Tone Loc, CNC, Music Factory. I mean, everybody loves that music, so I think it will span the ages and fairgoers can come in for free. No matter whether you're VIP or not, it's a free party," said Hook.

There's also a fully up to date addition to the entertainment.

"We have a drone show and the drone show will be every night. It'll be different every night and it'll go the entire fair," said Hook.

As well as the nightly drone show, the food is no longer about just clogging up your arteries.

"We have vegan bowls. There's coconut water for the first time ever here. We have new alcohol sponsors that include a skinny espresso martini from Bomani. We have everything that runs the gamut from healthy to silly," said Hook.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
