150 years young! Ventura County Fair opens with a milestone anniversary

It’s changed a lot in 150 years BUT – the enthusiasm and fun are timeless, says Megan Hook, from Ventura County Fairgrounds.

"It's our 150th anniversary, so we're going bigger and better than ever. It's going to be a party," said Hook.

The fair is kicking off with a big 90s concert tonight – which Hook says will appeal to all ages.

"We've got Vanilla Ice, Sugarhill Gang, Tone Loc, CNC, Music Factory. I mean, everybody loves that music, so I think it will span the ages and fairgoers can come in for free. No matter whether you're VIP or not, it's a free party," said Hook.

There's also a fully up to date addition to the entertainment.

"We have a drone show and the drone show will be every night. It'll be different every night and it'll go the entire fair," said Hook.

As well as the nightly drone show, the food is no longer about just clogging up your arteries.

"We have vegan bowls. There's coconut water for the first time ever here. We have new alcohol sponsors that include a skinny espresso martini from Bomani. We have everything that runs the gamut from healthy to silly," said Hook.

The Ventura County Fair runs through August 11 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.