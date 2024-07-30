Non-profit giant stepping down: Thomas Tighe leaving Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief

The man who’s helped turn a Santa Barbara County based non-profit into one of the world’s largest disaster relief agencies is leaving his post.

Thomas Tighe has headed Direct Relief for more than two decades. Direct Relief supplies medicine, and medical supplies to people hit by disaster or conflict around the world.

Under Tighe’s leadership, the non-profit has expanded to be the fifth largest charity in the United States. During his tenure, it’s provided more than $16 billion dollars in aid, and more than $350 million dollars in grants to health organizations.

Tighe will stay on as Direct Relief’s President, and CEO through the end of the year to help with the transition to leadership. The non-profit’s Board of Directors is launching a search to find a replacement.