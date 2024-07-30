Getting closer! Containment up to 80% on Ventura County's Apache Fire

Firefighters are closing in on full containment of a more than week old wildfire in Ventura County.

Containment is now up to 80% on the Apache Fire. It’s burned just over 1500 acres of land in the southeast end of the Cuyama Valley.

Most of the land which was charred is in a remote area of the Los Padres National Forest. More than 200 firefighters are still involved with efforts to mop up the blaze.



The fire started July 23. There were no reports of structures being destroyed or damaged.