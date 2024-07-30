2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Getting closer! Containment up to 80% on Ventura County's Apache Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 30, 2024 at 7:16 PM PDT
Firefighters now have 80% containment as of Tuesday night on the Apache Fire in northeastern Ventura County.
Julie Schneider
/
Los Padres National Forest
Firefighters now have 80% containment as of Tuesday night on the Apache Fire in northeastern Ventura County.

No growth in size of blaze for the last few days.

Firefighters are closing in on full containment of a more than week old wildfire in Ventura County.

Containment is now up to 80% on the Apache Fire. It’s burned just over 1500 acres of land in the southeast end of the Cuyama Valley.

Most of the land which was charred is in a remote area of the Los Padres National Forest. More than 200 firefighters are still involved with efforts to mop up the blaze.
 
The fire started July 23. There were no reports of structures being destroyed or damaged.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newswildfirelos padres national forestcuyama valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco