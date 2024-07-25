Ventura County prosecutors seek murder charge for man they say supplied fentanyl to person who died

Ventura County prosecutors say for the first time ever in the county, they are seeking a murder conviction for someone who supplied fentanyl to a person who died.

Prosecutors say last September, Rodney Yanez sold some of the drug to an attendant at an Oxnard gas station. They say Dylan Rush overdosed in the gas station’s bathroom, and died.

Yanez is facing a second-degree murder charge, as well more than a dozen other felony and misdemeanor counts. The 55-year-old Oxnard man hasn’t entered pleas to the charges yet.

Stopping the fentanyl crisis has become a major priority in the county’s public safety community. Fentanyl was involved in 178 drug overdose deaths in Ventura County last year.