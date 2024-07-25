A way to raise awareness about the high rate of missing and murdered women in indigenous communities

More than four in five native American Adults have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime.

"We all like to help each other, and if we can help shed a light on this, why not?" said Chris Stevenson, who works in the Behavioral Health Dept at the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic.

The motorcycle group Medical Wheel Ride are being welcomed at the Santa Ynez Reservation for a screening of the documentary We Ride For Her, which highlights the work they do to shine a light on missing and murdered indigenous women and relatives.

"Each one of them has been personally impacted by the missing and murdered indigenous women. Each one of them is an advocate for the strength of women," he said.

The event and screening take place in the Tribal Hall on on the Santa Ynez Reservation at 100 Via Juana Road in Santa Ynez from 2-6pm on Thursday July 25, and is free and open to the public.