Wildfire burns more than 800 acres of land in remote area of Ventura County

A wildfire has scorched more than 800 acres of land in a remote part of northeastern Ventura County, and is burning out of control.

What's being called the Apache Fire started at around 6:30 Tuesday night in the Los Padres National Forest. It's in the sparsely populated Apache Canyon area. Five homes have been ordered evacuated. The fire closed Highway 33 just northeast of Wheeler Springs.

The blaze is about 30 miles northeast of Ojai. Smoke is visible from some parts of the county. There's zero percent containment at this point. The cause of the fire is under investigation.