2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Wildfire burns more than 800 acres of land in remote area of Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 24, 2024 at 6:37 PM PDT
The Apache Fire is burning in a remote area of the Los Padres National Forest. This is the view from a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter.
Ventura County Air Unit
The Apache Fire is burning in a remote area of the Los Padres National Forest. This is the view from a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter.

The Apache Fire is about 30 miles northeast of Ojai: A handful of homes received evacuation orders. A column of smoke is visible in parts of the region.

A wildfire has scorched more than 800 acres of land in a remote part of northeastern Ventura County, and is burning out of control.

What's being called the Apache Fire started at around 6:30 Tuesday night in the Los Padres National Forest. It's in the sparsely populated Apache Canyon area. Five homes have been ordered evacuated. The fire closed Highway 33 just northeast of Wheeler Springs.

The blaze is about 30 miles northeast of Ojai. Smoke is visible from some parts of the county. There's zero percent containment at this point. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsojailos padres national foreasthighway 33
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco