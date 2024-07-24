2024
California Coast News

Ventura County's agricultural industry posts another strong year, with 2% growth in 2023

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:16 AM PDT
Massimiliano Martini
/
Unsplash

Strawberries remain the county's top crop, with an 11% growth in revenue.

Despite issues with some insect pests, Ventura County’s agricultural industry posed another strong year, with a 2% growth in the value of crops.

The Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner’s office has just issued its 2023 Crop Report. It shows the total value of the crops was $2.17 billion, up from $2.08 billion in 2022.

Strawberries remain the county’s top crop, with a huge bump in value by 11% to $733 million. Second is nursery stock, and lemons are third. The fourth and fifth spots are held by celery, and raspberries. Avocados dropped out of the top five, with a 51% drop in revenue 2023.

Growers continue to deal with the impacts of two insect pests, the Asian Citrus Psyllid and the Queensland Fruit Fly, which have caused some localized quarantines. But overall, the county’s ag industry continued the growth pattern it’s been in for the last few years.
