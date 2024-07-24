Ventura County doctor facing prison after guilty plea in Medicare fraud case

Federal prosecutors say a Ventura County doctor pled guilty to health care fraud in a scam which defrauded $3 million from Medicare.

They say Dr. Victor Contreras worked with another person to file a number of fraudulent claims for hospice services. Medicare only covers hospice expenses for patients who are terminally ill, but investigators say that wasn’t the case with some of the claims filed.

The 68-year-old Santa Paula man could place up to ten years in prison when he’s sentenced in October.