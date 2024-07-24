2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County doctor facing prison after guilty plea in Medicare fraud case

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:13 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say the Santa Paula doctor submitted some false and fraudulent Medicare claims for hospice care.

Federal prosecutors say a Ventura County doctor pled guilty to health care fraud in a scam which defrauded $3 million from Medicare.

They say Dr. Victor Contreras worked with another person to file a number of fraudulent claims for hospice services. Medicare only covers hospice expenses for patients who are terminally ill, but investigators say that wasn’t the case with some of the claims filed.

The 68-year-old Santa Paula man could place up to ten years in prison when he’s sentenced in October.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssanta paulafraud
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco