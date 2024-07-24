2024
Underserved students in Ventura County have a new mobile library service

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:18 PM PDT
A new mobile school library has been launched in Ventura County
Ventura County Office of Education
A new mobile school library has been launched in Ventura County

A new school mobile library will support early and childhood literacy programming in the county.

For schools which don’t have their own library or librarian, the new School Mobile Library will be a way to offer library services to students.

"This one will specifically serve schools throughout Ventura County," explained Nancy Schram, the Library Director for Ventura County Library.

Schram says the mobile library will help to provide equitable services to underserved and vulnerable students.

"With this school mobile library, we're really getting library services to students in underserved areas and very often these are the children who need those library services the most. And so we're going to be able to reach those students with these library services and really have positive impact and change lives," she said.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
