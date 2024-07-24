Underserved students in Ventura County have a new mobile library service

For schools which don’t have their own library or librarian, the new School Mobile Library will be a way to offer library services to students.

"This one will specifically serve schools throughout Ventura County," explained Nancy Schram, the Library Director for Ventura County Library.

Schram says the mobile library will help to provide equitable services to underserved and vulnerable students.

"With this school mobile library, we're really getting library services to students in underserved areas and very often these are the children who need those library services the most. And so we're going to be able to reach those students with these library services and really have positive impact and change lives," she said.