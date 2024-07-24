2024
Detectives say a shiny red getaway car helped them catch two serial burglars in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:57 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say the men targeted pharmacies in Ventura, Camarillo, and Thousand Oaks

Two Los Angels County men have been arrested for a string of commercial burglaries in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say Aaron Corona and Michael Fischer burglarized three pharmacies in Ventura, Camarillo, and Thousand Oaks on the same night last March.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the thieves were driving a red high performance car which had been carjacked. They say the Dodge Charger helped link the two men to the Ventura County crimes, as well as to a number of commercial burglaries in Los Angeles Counties.

Both men were arrested this week. Detectives say they expect to make more arrests in connection with the crime spree.
