California Coast News

All remaining evacuation orders lifted for Santa Barbara county's Lake wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 24, 2024 at 9:59 AM PDT
Firefighters on the lines of the Lake Fire last week.
Flemming Bertelsen
/
Los Padres National Forest
Firefighters on the lines of the Lake Fire last week.

Crews now focused on mopup work like bolstering control lines.

Mopup work continues on Santa Barbara County's 38,000 acre plus Lake wildfire, with all remaining evacuation orders and warnings being lifted.

Containment remains at 90%. Crews are working to improve containment lines around parts of the burn area. There are still some hot spots within the perimeter of the blaze, but many are burning out on their own as they run out of fuel.

Some roads and trails in the Los Padres National Forest remain closed due to the fire. It destroyed four structures, and damaged one. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
