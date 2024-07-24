All remaining evacuation orders lifted for Santa Barbara county's Lake wildfire

Mopup work continues on Santa Barbara County's 38,000 acre plus Lake wildfire, with all remaining evacuation orders and warnings being lifted.

Containment remains at 90%. Crews are working to improve containment lines around parts of the burn area. There are still some hot spots within the perimeter of the blaze, but many are burning out on their own as they run out of fuel.

Some roads and trails in the Los Padres National Forest remain closed due to the fire. It destroyed four structures, and damaged one. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.