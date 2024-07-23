2024
California Coast News

Stepped up push by some congressional leaders to create new marine sanctuary in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:14 PM PDT
Part of the coastline of the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary near Montana de Oro State Park in San Luis Obispo County.
Robert Schwemmer


The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would provide new protections for the coast, and ocean in the region.

Some members of Congress serving the Tri-Counties are trying to step up efforts to create a new marine sanctuary in the region.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara are pushing some federal agencies to officially create the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

The plan calls for creating a sanctuary along parts of the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County coastlines which would provide new protections for the coastline, and ocean. There’s widespread support for a proposal which calls for a phased approach to creation of the sanctuary’s boundaries.

It would allow the development of some offshore wind power sites near Morro Bay, and then their inclusion in the sanctuary. The proposal is now in the hands of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which can make the designation.
