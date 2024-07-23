Camarillo moves to beef up public safety

A Ventura County community is going to beef up public safety.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is adding two deputies to serve the city of Camarillo. The extra deputies will give the city an additional patrol car on duty 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Camarillo City Council approved spending $678,000 more a year for the added patrols. Ventura County Supervisors okayed hiring the deputies.

The County Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement officers for Camarillo under a contract with the city. That’s why county supervisors also had to approve adding the deputies.