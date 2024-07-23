2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Camarillo moves to beef up public safety

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 23, 2024 at 11:23 AM PDT

Two deputies being added to allow an additional patrol unit to be on the streets of the city 12 hours a day.

A Ventura County community is going to beef up public safety.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is adding two deputies to serve the city of Camarillo. The extra deputies will give the city an additional patrol car on duty 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Camarillo City Council approved spending $678,000 more a year for the added patrols. Ventura County Supervisors okayed hiring the deputies.

The County Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement officers for Camarillo under a contract with the city. That’s why county supervisors also had to approve adding the deputies.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscamarillocamarillo police
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco