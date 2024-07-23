2024
California Coast News

Arrest made in hit-and-run death of an 85-year-old woman in the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 23, 2024 at 1:24 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Arrest comes after seven month long investigation.

There’s been an arrest in the hit-and-run death of an 85-year-old woman in the Conejo Valley which happened last year.

Sheila Pluntke was struck in a parking lot near Los Feliz Drive in Thousand Oaks December 30. The Thousand Oaks woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined it was a fatal hit-and-run.

Their investigation led them to a 55-year-old Thousand Oaks woman. This week, they say they arrested Flavia Molina on a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charge.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
