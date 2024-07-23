Arrest made in hit-and-run death of an 85-year-old woman in the Conejo Valley

There’s been an arrest in the hit-and-run death of an 85-year-old woman in the Conejo Valley which happened last year.

Sheila Pluntke was struck in a parking lot near Los Feliz Drive in Thousand Oaks December 30. The Thousand Oaks woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined it was a fatal hit-and-run.

Their investigation led them to a 55-year-old Thousand Oaks woman. This week, they say they arrested Flavia Molina on a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charge.