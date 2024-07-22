2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

The end is in sight: Firefighters now have 90% containment of Santa Barbara County's Lake wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 22, 2024 at 9:44 AM PDT
Firefighters on the lines of the Lake Fire last week.
Flemming Bertelsen
/
Los Padres National Forest
Firefighters on the lines of the Lake Fire last week.

Crews focused on knocking down hot spots inside the perimeter of the fire.

Firefighters made another big jump over the weekend towards full containment of the Lake wildfire, burning in Santa Barbara County.

They were able to boost containment from 73% to 90%. The main focus now is knocking down hot spots within the perimeter of the 38,664 acre blaze. It hasn't grown in size for the last few days.

There is concern we could see an increase in fire within hot spots through mid-week, with a heat wave drying out unburned fuel even further.

Most of the land burned is in the Los Padres National Forest, north and northeast of the Santa Ynez Valley. Four structures have been destroyed, and seven firefighters injured. The fire started July 5 near Zaca Lake. The cause is still under investigation.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newslos padres national foreastwildfire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco