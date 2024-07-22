The end is in sight: Firefighters now have 90% containment of Santa Barbara County's Lake wildfire

Firefighters made another big jump over the weekend towards full containment of the Lake wildfire, burning in Santa Barbara County.

They were able to boost containment from 73% to 90%. The main focus now is knocking down hot spots within the perimeter of the 38,664 acre blaze. It hasn't grown in size for the last few days.

There is concern we could see an increase in fire within hot spots through mid-week, with a heat wave drying out unburned fuel even further.

Most of the land burned is in the Los Padres National Forest, north and northeast of the Santa Ynez Valley. Four structures have been destroyed, and seven firefighters injured. The fire started July 5 near Zaca Lake. The cause is still under investigation.