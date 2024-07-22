Firefighters are reminding residents to be prepared in case of a wildfire

The hot weather is set to continue across our region until at least the middle of the week, and it's already been a busy fire season with the Lake Fire burning in Santa Barbara County.

In Ventura County, there have been multiple grass fires already.

"Fortunately, we haven't had too many winds during this time frames. It has been hot and dry, so we've been able to really tackle those fires quickly," said Captain Brian McGrath from Ventura County Fire Department.

He reminded residents to be prepared.

"Make sure your home is ready so the brush around your house has been maintained. We know our clearance deadline here in the county is June 1st. However, as you drive around the area, you'll notice that some of the grasses that have been cut are growing back. So please get back in your yards and cut those grasses back down to three inches or less," he said.

"When a fire does start, we're going to tackle with everything we got."