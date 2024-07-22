2024
California Coast News

Cal Lutheran sports teams which won national titles saluted at the White House

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 22, 2024 at 5:44 PM PDT
Members of Cal Lutheran's national championship winning men's volleyball and women's soccer teams were among the NCAA title winning honorees at the White House Monday.
White House.gov
Vice President Kamala Harris hosts the Monday event, which was her first public appearance since announcing bid for presidency.

It was a big day for some student athletes from Ventura County, as they visited the White House for a ceremony honoring their national championships.

Members of Cal Lutheran’s men’s volleyball and women’s soccer teams were among 52 NCAA national championship teams saluted on Monday.

While Vice President Kamela Harris has been in the spotlight because of her just announced presidential bid, she took time out to pay tribute to the athletes.

"Here today, we have seven undefeated teams, 11 repeat champions and 20 first time winners, said Harris. "During the course of a long season, sports teams become a family. You rely on each other. You develop relationships which will last a lifetime. And you make the people around you better."

During the event, Harris also took a moment to honor Joe Biden’s legacy, calling it unmatched in modern history.

They are the first national titles in men’s volleyball and women’s soccer for Cal Lutheran in the university’s history.

The Thousand Oaks based university is a NCAA Division III school.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
