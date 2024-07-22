Cal Lutheran sports teams which won national titles saluted at the White House

It was a big day for some student athletes from Ventura County, as they visited the White House for a ceremony honoring their national championships.

Members of Cal Lutheran’s men’s volleyball and women’s soccer teams were among 52 NCAA national championship teams saluted on Monday.

While Vice President Kamela Harris has been in the spotlight because of her just announced presidential bid, she took time out to pay tribute to the athletes.

"Here today, we have seven undefeated teams, 11 repeat champions and 20 first time winners, said Harris. "During the course of a long season, sports teams become a family. You rely on each other. You develop relationships which will last a lifetime. And you make the people around you better."

During the event, Harris also took a moment to honor Joe Biden’s legacy, calling it unmatched in modern history.

They are the first national titles in men’s volleyball and women’s soccer for Cal Lutheran in the university’s history.

The Thousand Oaks based university is a NCAA Division III school.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU Radio.