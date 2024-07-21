Man arrested for "cabjacking" in Santa Barbara

You’ve heard of carjackings. Well, police in Santa Barbara say they’ve solved a cabjacking.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, a taxicab driver picked up a man in downtown Santa Barbara. The driver took the man to the La Cumbre Road area, on the north side of the city. Investigators say as the man was being dropped off, he pulled out a knife and stole the cab.

The cab driver was able to escape, and called police. Officers spotted the car on Hollister Road, but the man in the cab sped away. There was a chase. A few minutes later, the driver pulled off Highway 101 in Montecito and surrendered.

Police arrested Mario Gurrero-Ramirez for carjacking, vehicle theft, and multiple other charges.