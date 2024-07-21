2024
California Coast News

Man arrested for "cabjacking" in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 21, 2024 at 11:34 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

You’ve heard of carjackings. Well, police in Santa Barbara say they’ve solved a cabjacking.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, a taxicab driver picked up a man in downtown Santa Barbara. The driver took the man to the La Cumbre Road area, on the north side of the city. Investigators say as the man was being dropped off, he pulled out a knife and stole the cab.

The cab driver was able to escape, and called police. Officers spotted the car on Hollister Road, but the man in the cab sped away. There was a chase. A few minutes later, the driver pulled off Highway 101 in Montecito and surrendered.

Police arrested Mario Gurrero-Ramirez for carjacking, vehicle theft, and multiple other charges.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
