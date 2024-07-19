Ventura County community getting new library

A Ventura County community is getting a new library.

The Meiners Oaks library has moved, and it’s having an event to celebrate its new location this weekend.

It’s located on the Meiners Oaks Elementary School campus, as part of a partnership with the Ojai Unified School District.

The library’s grand opening Saturday will feature tours, kids activities and free ice cream. It starts at 2 p.m. A grant from the State Library system helped make the new facility possible.