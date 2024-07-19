2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County community getting new library

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 19, 2024 at 12:11 AM PDT
Kim Farmer
/
Unsplash

Meiners Oaks Library is the result of a collaboration with the Ojai Unified School District

A Ventura County community is getting a new library.

The Meiners Oaks library has moved, and it’s having an event to celebrate its new location this weekend.

It’s located on the Meiners Oaks Elementary School campus, as part of a partnership with the Ojai Unified School District.

The library’s grand opening Saturday will feature tours, kids activities and free ice cream. It starts at 2 p.m. A grant from the State Library system helped make the new facility possible.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newslibraryojai valleymeiners oaks
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco