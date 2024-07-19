An outdoor summer film series is underway in Santa Barbara

Whether you’re looking to escape to the Greek isles or Hawaii, you can do so this summer from the comfort of a lawn chair or blanket - thanks to this season of free movies in Santa Barbara.

"It's one of those Santa Barbara traditions," says Caitlyn O’Hara, Director of Public Lectures and Special Initiatives atUCSB Arts and Lectures who present the FREE outdoor summer film series at Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

"Anybody is welcome. It's all free. It's all open. The only stipulation is that you can't put down your blanket before noon," she said.

This year's season is themed around Sun, Surf and Cinema.

"For each film, we try to have some fun tie ins like hula, live DJ sets [and] we do giveaways. We do raffles. You can win great prizes," said O'Hara.

July 19 sees 50 First Dates, Blue Crush is on July 26, The Life Aquatic on August 9, Mamma Mia on August 16 and Crazy Rich Asians on August 23.