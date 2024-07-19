2024
California Coast News

An outdoor summer film series is underway in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Friday night is free movie night in Santa Barbara
UCSB Arts and Lectures
Friday night is free movie night in Santa Barbara

It’s a fun and free way to spend an evening under the stars.

Whether you’re looking to escape to the Greek isles or Hawaii, you can do so this summer from the comfort of a lawn chair or blanket - thanks to this season of free movies in Santa Barbara.

"It's one of those Santa Barbara traditions," says Caitlyn O’Hara, Director of Public Lectures and Special Initiatives atUCSB Arts and Lectures who present the FREE outdoor summer film series at Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

"Anybody is welcome. It's all free. It's all open. The only stipulation is that you can't put down your blanket before noon," she said.

This year's season is themed around Sun, Surf and Cinema.

"For each film, we try to have some fun tie ins like hula, live DJ sets [and] we do giveaways. We do raffles. You can win great prizes," said O'Hara.

July 19 sees 50 First Dates, Blue Crush is on July 26, The Life Aquatic on August 9, Mamma Mia on August 16 and Crazy Rich Asians on August 23.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
