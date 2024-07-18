Ventura County prosecutors go after bottled oxygen company over claims about its effectiveness

A company which sells bottled oxygen to consumers has reached a settlement with Ventura County prosecutors over allegations of false advertising.

Boost Oxygen sells cannisters online, and in stores. Prosecutors say the company advertised that its product would help people with things like altitude sickness, shortness of breath related to the flu, and the impacts of smoke inhalation.

But, investigators say some of the claims were false, or unsupported by evidence. Ventura County was joined by Santa Barbara and Monterey Counties in the legal action.

The settlement calls for Boost to stop making unsubstantiated claims. It requires the company to pay more than $410,000 in penalties and repayment of investigative costs.