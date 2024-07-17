2024
California Coast News

Setting down the gavel: Ventura County judge retires after more than four decades of public service

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 17, 2024 at 1:11 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Jeffrey Bennett served 15 years as a Ventura County Superior Court judge.

A longtime Ventura County judge has retired after more than four decades in public service.

Ventura County Supervisor Court Judge Jeffrey Bennett was elected to the bench in 2008. During his 15 years as a judge he handled civil, criminal, and juvenile cases.

Before being elected to the court, he spent a decade in different capacities with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. He started his career in public safety as a police office, and sheriff’s deputy in Northern California.

The governor will appoint a successor to fill the vacancy.
