California Coast News

It's Vegas, baby! Non-stop airline service from the Central Coast to Las Vegas starts in October

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:33 PM PDT
Mark Nakamura
/
SLO County Airport

Alaska Airlines will offer seasonal services from SLO County Airport October-April.

A Central Coast airport is going to once again have non-stop service to Las Vegas.

Beginning in October, Alaska Airlines will offer flights from SLO County Airport to Las Vegas. Alaska has flown the route in the past, but discontinued it.

Plans call for it to be a limited run, seasonal service lasting until April of 2025. Alaska already flies to Portland, Seattle, and San Diego from San Luis Obispo.

The Central Coast airport is served by three airlines, with eight non-stop destinations.
