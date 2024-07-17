Controlling interest sold in LA's professional women's soccer team, which trains in Ventura County

A professional women’s soccer team which trains in Ventura County is now considered to be the most valuable women’s sports franchise in the world.

Bob Iger amd Willow Bay bought a controlling interest in Angel City FC., which is LA’s professional women’s soccer team. The couple paid an undisclosed amount for the controlling interest. They also agreed to invest an additional $50 million dollars in the franchise. The original investors, which include actress Nataline Portman, will retain stakes in the club, but the move is seen as a way to bolster the team's finances.

Sports industry officials says the deal puts the team’s value at $250 million.

Iger is the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, and Bay is the Dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

The team was founded in 2020. It plays at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Angel City has a practice facility at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. Cal Lutheran in the parent of KCLU.

