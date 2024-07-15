Standing up for veterans in Santa Barbara County

From employment to housing and counseling, navigating the resources for veterans can be complex and daunting.

"We have a significant number of veterans in Santa Barbara County, and the largest component of those veterans are still Vietnam veterans, and many of them are not doing well. Many of them are homeless and seek a helping hand," explained Peter Haslund from the Santa Barbara County Veteran’s Advisory Commission. He’s one of the organizers of an upcoming event to assist veterans with benefits and information.

"The needs are varied. They range from housing needs or mental health or just a friendly voice, whatever it is, that's peculiar to each individual," said Haslund.

The Veterans Stand Up event takes place on Friday July 19 from 10am-2pm at the Santa Barbara Veteran’s Memorial Building. Lunch will be provided.