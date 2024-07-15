2024
Standing up for veterans in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 15, 2024 at 6:05 AM PDT
An event in Santa Barbara County will guide veterans towards available help and support

From employment to housing and counseling, navigating the resources for veterans can be complex and daunting.

"We have a significant number of veterans in Santa Barbara County, and the largest component of those veterans are still Vietnam veterans, and many of them are not doing well. Many of them are homeless and seek a helping hand," explained Peter Haslund from the Santa Barbara County Veteran’s Advisory Commission. He’s one of the organizers of an upcoming event to assist veterans with benefits and information.

"The needs are varied. They range from housing needs or mental health or just a friendly voice, whatever it is, that's peculiar to each individual," said Haslund.

The Veterans Stand Up event takes place on Friday July 19 from 10am-2pm at the Santa Barbara Veteran’s Memorial Building. Lunch will be provided.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 5 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
